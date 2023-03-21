PAWS NY Returns to Monarch Rooftop for 2023 Barks & Blooms Benefit to Raise Money for People and Pets in Need

Pets Are Wonderful Support (PAWS) NY is thrilled to once again host Barks & Blooms, an annual spring benefit fundraiser supporting the organization’s mission of helping people by helping pets. This year’s event is sponsored by Fur-Ever Friend Corporate Sponsor PetPlate.

PAWS NY is dedicated to doing everything possible to keep our city’s most vulnerable residents together with their pets. By providing volunteer pet care assistance to low-income older adults and those living with illness or disability, PAWS NY’s programs keep pets in their homes while protecting and promoting the bond that is so physically and emotionally valuable to their clients. Volunteers walk dogs, clean the litterbox, transport pets to the vet, provide foster care in a medical emergency, and so much more.

The event, which will include drinks, hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction, will take place on Tuesday, April 25, from 6:30-9:00pm, at the Monarch Rooftop at 71 W. 35th Street in Midtown Manhattan. Hosted by Lucas Hunt of HUNT Auctioneers, the event will also honor programmatic and funding partner ASPCA and one committed volunteer. Tickets are one sale now.

● Pawsome Pal ($125): General admission to the event, including drinks, a selection of passed and stationed hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction.

● Very Important Pup ($175): Receive all the above, plus access to a VIP champagne reception from 6:00-6:30pm featuring a Meet and Greet with Louboutina, the Hugging Dog; inclusion of your pet’s photo in the event slideshow; and a special gift bag.

● Pet Tickets ($30): Sold out! The venue is also dog-friendly, and a limited number of Pet Tickets are available, which include a special gift bag with a toy from Gone to the Dogs and treats from Happy Hounds CBD.

“We are so grateful for all our partners, volunteers, and supporters, and we can’t wait to celebrate again with them this spring,” said Rachel Herman, Founder and Executive Director of PAWS NY. “The beautiful Monarch Rooftop will once again be the backdrop for Barks & Blooms, our annual fundraiser where we honor the work we’ve done over the past year and look ahead to continued growth in the future.”

PAWS NY is also thrilled to have a robust silent auction as part of the fundraising event, featuring items such as tickets to a taping of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen; a two-night stay at a Loews Hotel; VIP tickets to a taping of The Daily Show; pet photo sessions with photographer Kara Mergl; a gift package from Brooklyn Candle Studio; tickets to Sleep No More; a $500 gift card and private shopping party at Veronica Beard; tickets to an American Ballet Theatre performance; a three-month Equinox membership; tickets to New York City sporting events; and much more. Auction items will be available for bidding starting on April 11, 2023, and can be accessed via the GiveSmart platform at that time.

Every dollar raised will support PAWS NY’s mission of providing services to vulnerable New Yorkers who need support caring for their pets due to the physical and financial obstacles they face, with particular emphasis on low-income older adults and individuals living with illness or disability.

“I don’t know how to put into words how helpful this has been to me. PAWS NY is a blessing,” one client said. “My pets are my only family, and PAWS helps me keep them.”

Event: Barks & Blooms Benefit & Silent Auction

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Time: 6:30-9:00pm

Location: Monarch Rooftop, 71 West 35th Street, New York, NY 10001

Tickets + Auction: http://pawsbenefit2023.givesmart.com/

About PAWS NY

The mission of PAWS NY is to help New York City’s most vulnerable residents remain with their pets by delivering critical programs and services through a community of partners and volunteers. Our programs help keep pets in their homes while protecting and promoting the human-animal bond that is so physically and psychologically valuable to our clients. Thus, our motto: helping people by helping pets. To learn more, visit www.pawsny.org.