North Carolina Medicare and Health Insurance Agency Promotes Its First and “Youngest” Broker to the Position of Managing Partner

The Health Insurance Shoppe of Greensboro recently announced that it has promoted Jeffrey Shell as its first ever, and “youngest” broker to the position of Managing Partner.

For over a decade, Chuck and Martha Uhlir have owned and operated the local health insurance agency whose brokers specialize in providing help and guidance for individuals seeking assistance with individual Medicare and health insurance related products.

According to Chuck, “Jeff has been with the ‘Shoppe’ a little over five years and has played a vital role in its explosive growth. Jeff’s success and leadership stems from his extensive business background, wealth of experience, and a drive to succeed; but most importantly, his genuine ability to make a positive difference in other people’s lives.”

Jeff’s pathway to Managing Partner is a circuitous one that first began at the end of a successful career as co-owner of Southeast Medical, LLC (surgical device marketing and sales), then a life-threatening intensive care isolation stay from double pneumonia, an entrepreneurial upstart venture with senior “stay-at-home” safety technologies, and finally to independent broker.

Jeff promotes business development through public speaking, facilitating educational programs at senior events and facilities, and building relationships with financial, accounting and other business professionals. He meets with clients daily and is an integral part of the marketing, communications, and operational side of the agency.

“After extensive business career travel, I wanted to find a dynamic local company where I could establish a leadership position and make a meaningful difference in my local community,” remarks Jeff. “The Health Insurance Shoppe provided the opportunity to use my gifts, talents, and experiences, to build my own book of business and enhance the agency’s growth. I think its been a win-win situation!”

For further information about The Health Insurance Shoppe and how they provide help and guidance with Medicare and health insurance related products, please visit www.HealthShoppeNC.com or call 336-763-0775.