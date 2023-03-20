Author Kenn Sharpe’s New Book, “Falling Off the Mountain: A Love Story,” is a Beautiful Tale of a Naval Captain Who Unexpectedly Finds the One Thing Missing in His Life

Kenn Sharpe, a Navy Vietnam veteran with twenty-three years of service who worked his way through the Navy ranks until 1988 when he was medically retired with multiple sclerosis and started his own aviation consulting company, has completed his new book, “Falling Off the Mountain: A Love Story”: a captivating story of a naval captain who nearly achieves the coveted role of admiral before a sudden and unexpected change forces him to readjust his priorities and goals in life. Sharpe’s other published novels include “Eight Days in Perth” and “On the Way to the Sea: A Boy’s Journey to Manhood.”

“Navy Captain Jacob Shaw is close to reaching his professional goal,” writes Sharpe. “He is setting himself up to be promoted to Navy admiral and has strong support from politically elected officials and political appointees, along with high-ranking military officers from the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Prior to his promotion to Navy captain, he meets a woman on a flight from Tampa to Washington, DC. They start a love affair, and she ends up being the woman he has been looking for his whole adult life. Their relationship grows, and together they flourish. Jake and Barbara Rostowski—or Bobbie, as she likes to be called—find a rhythm together where they are far better as a couple than they ever could have been individually. After they have an unusual engagement and a spur-of-the-moment marriage in a way that could only have been orchestrated by Jake, they embark on building a good life together. The only thing left for Jake to achieve his pinnacle of success and be at the top of the mountain is making admiral.

“Then one day, Jake’s whole life changes. He faces an impenetrable blockade to his dream. But now, with Bobbie, the love of his life at his side, he is ready to start again but with a whole new set of rules.”

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kenn Sharpe’s stirring tale is inspired by the author’s own life and takes readers on a heartfelt journey as Jake opens up his heart to his newfound love, while navigating his new way of life after losing his strength. Expertly paced and deeply personal, “Falling Off the Mountain” is sure to keep readers spellbound and remain with them long after its moving conclusion.

Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Falling Off the Mountain: A Love Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.

