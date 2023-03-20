Author Jacqueline Yvonne Smart, Ed.D.’s New Book, “The Beautiful Colors of God,” Shares the Beautiful Message of Accepting Everyone Despite the Differences There Might be

Jacqueline Yvonne Smart, Ed.D., a retired educator who earned her Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from Cambridge College School of Education, has completed her new book, “The Beautiful Colors of God”: a charming tale that aims to inspire acceptance and understanding towards those who may look differently that oneself, and discourage judging someone based on the color of their skin.

“God has given us so many varieties of how He used His colors,” writes Smart. “It is okay to be different. The message cleverly delivers the importance of acceptance, understanding, tolerance of others and confidence in an accessible, child-friendly format. The book features the bold, bright colors of various animals and, of course, humans in their glorious colors.

“This book is written for the young at heart and the not so young at heart. People of all ages will be inspired to celebrate their individuality through acceptance of others and it’s never too early or too late to examine ourselves and how we treat one another. Always remember that when you criticize or judge someone based on their skin color, the size of their nose, or the texture of their hair – you are criticizing God. God does not favor one color over another.”

Published by Page Publishing, Jacqueline Yvonne Smart, Ed.D.’s delightful story is a poignant reminder that all humans are created in God’s image, and one criticizes their neighbor, they are in fact criticizing God. Accompanied by vibrant artwork to help emphasize her message, “The Beautiful Colors of God” is the perfect tool for guardians and parents alike to help younger readers understand the importance of accepting others and not passing judgment.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Beautiful Colors of God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

