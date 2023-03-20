Author Angela J. Price’s New Book, “Dancing with Time,” is a Spellbinding Fantasy Weaving a Dark Legend & a Modern Teen Struggling to Discover the Truth About Her Family

Angela J. Price, an English teacher who has worked in public and private middle schools and high schools, has published her new book, “Dancing with Time”: a riveting debut novel illustrated by Kathryn Duranczyk, a self-taught artist and the author’s childhood friend.

Unknown are the lies and secrets of Kathrin Doolb’s life until a sinister plan was set in motion. After her parents’ death, Kathrin was sent to live with her uncle, whom she has never met. Upon her arrival, Kathrin began having recurring nightmares and visions while she is awake. As Kathrin tries to figure out what the dreams and visions are trying to tell her, she also has to keep her sanity in the process.

Filled with mystery, romance, and intrigue, Kathrin’s world is turned upside down that will lead Kathrin in a dance she never wanted to learn but must accept.

Published by Page Publishing, Angela J. Prices’s engrossing book is a must-read for vampire and fantasy fiction fans of all ages.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Dancing with Time” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create – not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues to focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.