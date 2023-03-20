Duke Endowment Grant Spurs Expansion of Mental Health Services, via the Clubhouse Model, in North and South Carolina, USA

Clubhouse International is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a grant by the The Duke Endowment toward its plan to promote awareness, education and support for mental health services by expanding the Clubhouse Model of psychosocial rehabilitation in North Carolina and South Carolina, USA. The project is a pilot project beginning this year in South Carolina for U.S. national expansion.

For almost 30 years, Clubhouse International has been the champion of the Clubhouse Model for people living with mental illness; this is an approach that puts into practice the active participation of people in their own recovery process. Many people living with a mental health condition still lack access to quality services that respond to their needs and respect their rights and dignity. The Clubhouse Model, a community-based service, addresses many of these challenges by providing resources and opportunities for recovery such as gainful employment, education, wellness, friendships, access to social services and much more. The model is designed to specifically address the social determinants of mental health and general health that can help alleviate the many challenges faced by people living with mental illness.

“We are grateful to the Duke Endowment for supporting our efforts and sharing our belief that people living with mental illness should have the opportunity to (re)build their lives as integral members of society. We are committed to bringing the Clubhouse approach to recovery to many new communities in North Carolina and South Carolina, and appreciative of this grant, which will allow us to reach many more people living with mental illness and develop long-lasting community partnerships. Our vision is that one day there is a Clubhouse in every community.” -Joel D. Corcoran, Executive Director & CEO, Clubhouse International

The campaign: Using a focused approach – educate, engage and advocate – Clubhouse International will launch an ambitious grassroots project that cultivates support for mental health resources and a better understanding of the significant value Clubhouses can provide. To do this, Clubhouse International will develop and coordinate a state-based coalition of community leaders, mental health advocates and existing Clubhouse programs that will seek to develop new Clubhouse programs throughout each state. Gateway, a well-established and exemplary example of the Clubhouse Model in Greenville, SC, will be a key partner in this effort.

Several key components will be implemented throughout a three-year timeframe, including: hiring a state project manager; identifying partners and allies; developing statewide networks and coalitions; selecting locations for development; fostering statewide and local education, awareness, engagement, and advocacy; establishing local startup groups; providing new Clubhouse development training; conducting ongoing mentoring; creating long range planning for sustainability and continued growth beyond the grant period.

The impact: The new Clubhouses established as a result of this effort will greatly expand recovery opportunities for people living with serious mental illness, and will have long lasting benefits for individuals and communities. Excellent employment services, reduced use of emergency and crisis services, improved quality of life and lower hospitalization rates are some of the typical outcomes of a Clubhouse program.

Criteria for success: Clubhouse members are typically people living with serious mental illness who struggle with being disconnected or unsuccessful at everyday activities that most would consider necessary for a safe and satisfying life. Our primary goal, and measurement of success, is greater opportunity for these individuals to receive the services that they so desperately need. Clubhouses programs will be integral and valued parts of the community mental health service system throughout the state, ultimately becoming as common as local senior centers. Psychiatrists, social workers, mental health case managers and residential programs will regularly refer individuals to Clubhouses. Thousands will benefit from being connected to a local community of people providing understanding, support and opportunities for recovery.

Clubhouse International is a global organization, working to end social and economic isolation for people with mental illness. Clubhouse International coordinates and connects a global network of Clubhouses that are based on the Clubhouse Model of psychosocial rehabilitation that is recognized by the World Health Organization as an example of a rights-based approach to recovery. Today, there are over 330 Clubhouses worldwide operating on all six continents, with more than 215 in the U.S. Clubhouses offer resources and opportunities for recovery through friendship, employment, education, wellness, and social programming. There is no health without mental health.

Based in Charlotte and established in 1924 by industrialist and philanthropist James B. Duke, The Duke Endowment is a private foundation that strengthens communities in North Carolina and South Carolina by nurturing children, promoting health, educating minds and enriching spirits. Since its founding, it has distributed more than $4 billion in grants. The Endowment shares a name with Duke University and Duke Energy, but all are separate organizations.

Get involved: Individual stakeholders and organizations interested in getting involved with this mental health service expansion project, please contact Clubhouse International at getinvolved@clubhouse-intl.org.

Media inquiries:

Anna Sackett Rountree

Director of Communications, Clubhouse International

asackett@clubhouse-intl.org; (716) 302-4307