Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing woman in Tsim Sha Tsui (with photo)

Police today (March 20) appealed to the public for information on a woman who went missing in Tsim Sha Tsui.

Mandeep Kaur, a foreign woman aged 47, went missing after she left a hotel on Salisbury Road on February 8. Her family made a report to Police today.

She is about 1.7 metres tall, about 65 kilograms in weight and of fat build. She has a round face with yellow complexion and long black hair. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black trousers, black slippers and carrying a dark-coloured handbag and a blue suitcase.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing woman or may have seen her is urged to contact the Regional Missing Persons Unit of Hong Kong Island on 2860 1040 or 9886 0034 or email to rmpu-hki@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.

