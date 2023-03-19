PJ Library Brings The Passover Story And Their Kid-Friendly Haggadah To Life With An Innovative Synchronized Soundscape Through Novel Effect

The PJ Library Haggadah Is Available Now on the Novel Effect App, Offering Families Authentic Music, Sound Effects and Pronunciation of Hebrew Words to Keep Kids Engaged During the Seder; Other Holiday Resources Include a Packed Passover Hub, a New Braille Haggadah, and More at PJLibrary.org.

Always seeking innovative new ways to engage Jewish families, especially at one of the most important holidays of the year, PJ Library brings the age old Passover story and their family-friendly Haggadah to life through a partnership with Novel Effect, the only app which combines children’s books with powerful speech recognition. Families need only to download the Novel Effect app, and as they read along, seder guests will be treated to a synchronized soundscape to IN EVERY GENERATION: A PJ LIBRARY FAMILY HAGGADAH, including authentic music, sound effects, and even pronunciation of Hebrew words that help kids stay engaged and excited throughout the meal.

One of the leading sources for family-friendly Haggadahs across the United States and beyond, PJ Library has shipped nearly 800,000 Haggadahs to more than 100,000 subscriber families over the past five years. And this year, they’ll once again offer anyone celebrating Passover their beautifully-illustrated IN EVERY GENERATION: A PJ LIBRARY FAMILY HAGGADAH. While subscribers have already received printed copies, it’s also available to download for free in five languages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian and French. With the new Novel Effect partnership which utilizes technology to enhance traditional Jewish stories, PJ Library looks to keep ancient traditions alive and relevant for a new generation.

Also available this Passover holiday for the first time are large print, braille, and audio versions of the Haggadah prepared by the Jewish Braille Institute, to ensure accessibility for anyone who is visually impaired, blind or reading disabled. Aside from the traditional prayers and readings, this downloadable guide to the Passover seder offers up specially curated interactive videos and explanations that help make the holiday a fun, engaging and family-friendly experience.

PJ Library has also refreshed their Passover hub, packed full with everything from music, stories, crafts and recipes to games, history, and printables. Families can find a 15 Minute seder – a step-by-step video playlist where kids can learn (or refresh) some serious seder skills; the PJ Library Passover River Ride booklet which is the story of Passover in ten scenes; Printable Passover Recipe Cards; Passover-Themed Mad Libs; and much more. Families everywhere can visit pjlibrary.org to learn more.

About PJ Library

A free program of the Harold Grinspoon Foundation, PJ Library sends engaging storybooks and activities that provide fun and easy ways for families to connect with Jewish life. PJ Library’s high-quality books have become everyday favorites of kids from birth through age 12, whether the stories serve as first introductions to Jewish values and culture or inspire families to create new Jewish traditions at home. More than 680,000 books are delivered to families worldwide each month.

