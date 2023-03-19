Live Courageously Podcast Show with John Duffy With Guests Nathan and Todd Tetreault

Lc 20230318

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – March 18, 2023 – PRLog — “Live Courageously” Podcast Show is a show for our time where fear and courage are battling it out in our lives.

The Podcast show brings on a wide range of guests who have lived courageous lives in the face of many types of adversity. Most of the initial guests are friends of the moderator John Duffy and the purpose of the show is to share the stories of these powerful friends of his with the audience to encourage the listener to reject the messages of fear and embrace courage, especially in our troubled times.

On Mar 19, John will host two brothers Todd and Nathan Tetreault.

Todd Tetreault is an actor, producer, stuntman, and veteran who lives in the Los Angeles, CA area. He broke out as a stuntman and stunt double for SEAL Team.

He served active duty in the United States Navy for four years. Todd then went onto joining the Air Force Reserves after his Navy enlistment was completed, where he served in logistics and air transportation.

While a reservist, Todd completed his BA in Drama, graduating Cum Laude. After receiving his BA, he had a strong desire to continue his military service as commissioned officer, so he joined the ROTC program at Cal State Fullerton while pursuing his MFA at Chapman University. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from the Dodge College of Film and Television with an MFA in Producing in Film and Television.

Todd is currently serving with the US Army National Guard as a Military Intelligence Officer and works with Cal Fire as a Wildland Fire Firefighter. Todd has also teamed up with his brother Nathan Tetreault to produce a feature film about the real Forrest Gump, based on the true story of Vietnam War Medal of Honor recipient, Sammy Lee Davis.

Nathan Tetreault is an actor, writer, producer, and veteran in the Los Angeles, CA area. Nathan explored the world of stunts and worked on non-union productions, both acting and stunts, before he joined SAG-AFTRA, after booking a SAG national commercial.

He was accepted into the Geffen Veterans Writing and Performance Project (2018), Everyday Heroes, where he further sharpened his storytelling skills by writing and performing his own personal one-act play about his military service on the Gil Cates Theater stage.

Nathan is a Global War on Terrorism and Iraqi War Campaign Air Force veteran who served two deployments in the middle east. He was enlisted from 2009-2015 and achieved the rank of a Staff Sergeant. While serving, Nathan completed his BA in Theater at University of Massachusetts, Cum Laude

A little about the creator and moderator of “Live Courageously” .

John Duffy has worked extensively in the entertainment industry for years, producing over 45 + films in his film career.

John grew up in the South Bronx and fully expected his life to fall under one pathway. But after dropping out of high school at 15, John knew he wanted more and was destined for more in life. After many journeys, John has made his way as a producer, professor, and motivational speaker in the entertainment world. John has recently produced the feature film, Left Behind, with Kevin Sorbo. In addition to his work in the industry, John is an adjunct professor of film. John has also worked in the personal development industry with Tony Robbins as his mentor.

On February 20th, 2022, John introduced his new podcast, “Live Courageously” , which covers the idea of how to live courageously and honestly. He has produced 26 shows.

John has also written two memoirs, Black Irish – Not Your Average White Boy and Mao to Reagan- A Born Again American. Both are currently being shopped to publishers. The two works cover John’s early life and his journey throughout life and how he got to where he is when he discovered where he came from.