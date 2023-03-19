Hong Kong – Transcript of remarks by SITI on search results of National Anthem and “Arrangement between the Mainland and Hong Kong on Expediting the Development of Hong Kong into an International Innovation and Technology Centre”

Transcript of remarks by SITI on search results of National Anthem and “Arrangement between the Mainland and Hong Kong on Expediting the Development of Hong Kong into an International Innovation and Technology Centre” ******************************************************************************************



Following is the transcript of remarks by the Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Professor Sun Dong, at a media session after attending a radio programme this morning (March 19):

Reporter: Professor Sun, you mentioned that there is a common station, data infrastructure, how do you think this is attractive to overseas talents? Are there any risks when having data shared between two places? And the second question, because you mentioned that Hong Kong has an important role in the nation’s I&T development, how do you think by this can help Hong Kong as well?



Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry: I said many times before that Hong Kong aims to build a data hub, Hong Kong wants to build an international centre in several areas, including AI and data science. Therefore, we have done a lot of work to try to attract data from Mainland China, as well as overseas, to come to Hong Kong. Meanwhile, we try to enhance our data infrastructure development, including considering the development of an AI Supercomputing Centre. We hope everything can go smoothly. Last week, we have signed an agreement with the MOST, the Ministry of Science and Technology, in particular, we talked about how to deepen the R&D co-operation between the Mainland and Hong Kong. We tried to talk about sharing I&T resources in particular for science and technology development. We also talked about technology transfer, manpower exchange and so on. We want to in particular strengthen the advantage of the internationalisation of Hong Kong. Meanwhile, we will strengthen the co-ordination at the top level between Hong Kong and the Mainland authorities. Thank you.



(Please also refer to the Chinese portion of the transcript.)