Hong Kong – Manslaughter in Mong Kok

Police are investigating a manslaughter case happened in Mong Kok on March 17 in which a 74-year-old local man died.

At 9.22pm on that day, Police received a report from a staff member of an elderly home on Ivy Street that the 74-year-old man was fighting barehanded with a 75-year-old man. The 74-year-old man once fell on the ground.

Police officers sped to the scene. Sustaining no superficial injury, the 74-year-old man was sent to Kwong Wah Hospital in conscious state. He was certified dead at 10.06am yesterday (March 18).

District Crime Squad of Mong Kok District took over the case. Police arrested the 75-year-old man for manslaughter in Mong Kok yesterday. The arrested man is being detained for enquiries.

Post-mortem examinations will be conducted later to ascertain the cause of death of the deceased.

Active investigation by the District Crime Squad of Mong Kok District is underway.