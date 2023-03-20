Heart and Soul Productions Announces HV Flower and Fashion Show set for May 6, 2023 in Washingtonville, New York

We are looking to create a lasting tradition in the Hudson Valley. With this unique show, our vision is to bring the spirit of Fashion Week together with a large-scale floral event to the Hudson Valley that will grow in years to come, says Alma Gonzalez, Owner of Mambas Creations & Mambas Fiesta in Washingtonville, NY.

We love the idea of bringing a modern floral and fashion show to the Hudson Valley. It allows us to showcase the talent of our local florists & designers, and gives the public the chance to attend a different type of event full of fun, exciting competitions, beauty, and a modern Fashion show experience. says Robbie OQuinn, owner of iHeart Hudson Valley.

The Event will consist of a:

⦁ Floral Competition with exhibitors from over 8 of the lower Hudson Valley Counties

⦁ Fashion Show with up to 15 different designers / retailers showcasing their Spring lines

⦁ Vendor Market with retail exhibits, and shopping opportunities from the best of the Hudson Valleys Floral and Fashion Industries.

⦁ Food market

⦁ VIP Experience Cocktail hour at Artisan Row where attendees can participate in workshops, watch custom demos and enjoy wine & charcuterie

⦁ VIP Experience Garden Soiree Dinner our VIP dinner under the stars with Chef Lisa, owner of ⦁ Simple Earth Cuisine

Exhibitor & Vendor Registration is now open on our website at heartandsoulproductions.com.

###