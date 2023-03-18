Axiomtek Unveils New Fanless Edge Computing System for Intelligent Manufacturing – eBOX626A

Axiomtek – a world-renowned leader relentlessly devoted to the research, development, and manufacturing of innovative and reliable industrial computer products of high efficiency – is proud to unveil the eBOX626A, a new slim-type fanless edge computing system that offers optimal data transferring with a 2.5GbE LAN and Wi-Fi 6 module support for automation. The eBOX626A is powered by the Intel® Celeron® processor J6412 (Elkhart Lake). Designed to operate reliably in industrial environments, the IP40-rated embedded system comes with a wide operating temperature of -10°C to +60°C, 3 Grms vibration resistance, and 9 to 36 VDC power input with phoenix type connector. It also utilizes the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 function onboard to ensure data and network security. The eBOX626A is well-suited for data collection, industrial controllers, intelligent robotic control, intelligent gateway systems, machine failure prediction, and other industrial automation applications.

“Axiomtek has always strived to achieve excellence and drive innovation in system design. To optimize system performance and speed up customer deployment, the rugged eBOX626A maintains the slim form factor while enhancing its overall efficiency and effectiveness. The Intel® Elkhart Lake SoC embedded system has great expansions, including one full-size internal PCI Express Mini Card slot and one M.2 Key E slot for Wi-Fi/Wi-Fi 6 connection,” said Jason Kao, product manager of AIoT Division at Axiomtek. “Moreover, the eBOX626A is designed with multiple COM ports, making the system more flexible for applications in industrial controllers.”

The reliable eBOX626A comes with one 260-pin DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM slot with a total capacity of 32GB. One 2.5” SATA HDD drive bay and one mSATA are available for extensive storage needs. Dual displays are enabled via two HDMI and VGA ports. The outstanding edge computing system comes with rich I/O interfaces, including two RS-232, one RS-232/422/485, four USB 3.1 Gen2 ports, two USB 2.0, one 2.5GbE LAN port, one GbE LAN port, one HDMI 1.4b lockable port, and one VGA. Other interfaces include one ATX power switch, one ATX/AT quick switch, one remote power switch, and four antenna openings. In addition, this powerful computing embedded system supports Windows 11 IoT, Windows 10 IoT, and Linux.

The rugged fanless edge computing system eBOX626A is available to purchase. For more product information or customization services, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.