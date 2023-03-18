Stanton Cadow Joins Soukup Strategic Solutions as a Consultant

Soukup Strategic Solutions is pleased to announce Stanton Cadow has joined their team of consultants. In his role as an advisor and coach for their nonprofit clients, he will provide an ongoing strategic analysis on challenges and opportunities that exist within their organization. Using the results to help identify the proper actionable steps to achieve their strategic objectives. As an advisor, he will utilize his expertise on feasibility studies, major gift fundraising, planned gifts, and capital campaigns to foster growth within the organizations he works with.

Stanton has been a CFRE (Certified Fund-Raising Executive) since 1994 and served in many executive leadership roles, with over 30 years of experience in the nonprofit industry. His professional experience has provided opportunities to serve as Campaign Director for United Way, President of Cadow & Associates Fund Raising Council, and Executive Director of the Catholic Foundation for the Diocese of St. Augustine. Throughout his career he has raised and indirectly contributed to more than $107 million through major gift programs, community, and capital campaigns for non-profit organizations across the nation.

“We’re excited to see the kind of impact that Stanton has with our clients,” said Sheryl Soukup, President of Soukup Strategic Solutions. “His understanding of how nonprofits operate and his ability to procure funds will allow the nonprofit organizations to reach their goals and grow their mission.”

A native of Greater New Orleans, he graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond with a B.A. in Communications. In his spare time, Stanton competes in triathlons, masters swimming, enjoys golfing and often you will find him cooking Louisiana cuisine. When he’s not competing or cooking, he’s traveling the world, having seen 6 continents while visiting over 30 countries.

About Soukup Strategic Solutions

Soukup Strategic Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2012 by the company’s president, Sheryl Soukup, to help nonprofit leaders maximize their impact. Soukup Strategic Solutions specializes in organizational assessments, fundraising, grant proposal writing, strategic planning, Board development, and coaching for nonprofit professionals. The company has a specific focus on helping organizations plan for growth. To learn more, visit https://soukupstrategicsolutions.com/.

