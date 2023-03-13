NexGen Networks is Flexing Muscle in the Cloud by Offering 100G and 400G Multi Cloud Connectivity

NexGen Networks, a Global Digital Infrastructure company and the premier provider of fiber optic-based network solutions to the world’s top financial services firms and global enterprises, has announced the launch of its high-capacity 100G and 400G Multi Cloud Direct Connect solutions. These new offerings will provide customers with fast and reliable connections between multiple cloud environments, enabling seamless connectivity and maximum uptime and performance.

As businesses continue to adopt multi-cloud strategies, they require robust connectivity options that can help them manage and access their cloud applications and data with ease. NexGen Networks’ Multi-Cloud Direct Connect solutions enable businesses to connect to multiple cloud service providers (CSPs) through high-speed and low-latency connections, thereby improving the overall user experience.

NexGen Networks’ Multi-Cloud Direct Connect solutions offer several benefits, including:

High-capacity connectivity: With 100G and 400G direct connections, customers can seamlessly manage and access their cloud applications and data across multiple CSPs.

Reliable performance: Customers can expect low latency and high-speed connections, ensuring maximum uptime and performance.

Simplified management: NexGen Networks’ direct connect solutions enable customers to easily manage their multi-cloud environments and ensure secure data transfer.

“We understand that fast and reliable connectivity is crucial for our customers’ success. That’s why we are continuously enhancing our network services to deliver lightning-fast speeds and improved performance, empowering businesses to stay ahead of the competition.” -Jeffrey Barth, President of NexGen Networks.

About NexGen Networks

NexGen Networks, is the premier provider of tailored, high-capacity communications services to carrier and enterprise customers. NexGen Networks is committed to delivering cost-effective, custom solutions coupled with superior industry expertise, service and support that allows for unparalleled time to market connectivity. It offers a comprehensive suite of facilities-based services including: Ethernet, SD-WAN, Global Cloud, Global Multi Cloud, Wavelength, Dark Fiber, Internet Access, Colocation and more. Its fiber optic network leverages unique rights-of-way that deliver connectivity to the major metropolitan areas in North America, Europe and the Far East. While consistently building upon its private and public IP and Ethernet expertise and evolving its capabilities to continually meet the needs of its customers, large and small, it has continued to maintain a superior standard of customer service and support.