Hong Kong – Liquor Licensing Board members visit licensed liquor premises (with photo)

Liquor Licensing Board members visit licensed liquor premises (with photo) **************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Liquor Licensing Board:

Members of the Liquor Licensing Board, led by the Board Chairman, Dr Wong Kong-tin, visited a number of premises with liquor licences in Wan Chai District and Tsim Sha Tsui District in the small hours today (March 12) to learn more about the operation of the premises and enforcement action by the Police.

During the visit, members were briefed by representatives of the Police on various issues related to the regulation of premises with liquor licences, including crowd control, traffic flow, law and order, and noise problems.

Representatives from the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department, Fire Services Department, Buildings Department and Environmental Protection Department also joined the visit.

The Board issued 1 165 new licences and renewed 6 561 liquor and club liquor licences over the past year.

Apart from the Board Chairman, others taking part in the visit were the Vice-chairman, Ms Fan Chui-wah, and Board members Mr Chung Kong-mo, Mr Ho Chin-choi, Ms Hui Mei-sheung, Mr Leung Po-sang, Ms Li Tsau-ha, Mr Lo Kin-tak, Ms Lo Oi-ling and Mr Tou Yat-lung.

They were joined by the Permanent Secretary for Environment and Ecology (Food), Miss Vivian Lau, and the Director of Food and Environmental Hygiene, Ms Irene Young.