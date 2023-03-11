Insider Expeditions, Fandiem Offer Chance To ‘Donate to Win’ McEnroe Tanzania Tennis Experience

The winner and their guest will see the best of Tanzanias National Parks including the Ngorongoro Crater and the Serengeti which are home to lions, elephants, rhinoceroses, leopards, buffalo, and so much more as well as numerous birds and reptiles. They will enjoy and experience nature, wildlife, fauna and flora like never before.

“The ‘Donate to Win’ makes it possible that anyone who pledges support to these two great charities has a chance to be with us in Tanzania” said John McEnroe. “I’m especially proud that this program will benefit organizations that do such important work with children.”

The prize also offers unprecedented access to two of the most iconic individuals in U.S. sports history in the McEnroe brothers. The lucky winners will be witnessing the first professional tennis exhibition ever played in the Serengeti and attending a VIP dinner with both legendary athletes to interact and hear about their experiences on tour.

The expedition is part of a new goodwill, awareness and sport initiative in cooperation and support of the Tanzanian government. The winners will be part of a tour in which the Brothers McEnroe will be accompanied by as many as 120 tennis aficionados which will include the dedication of a tennis court in the Serengeti.

The luxury journey will include a tennis match between the McEnroe brothers in the midst of the Serengeti, one of Africas most iconic safari destinations. Unmatched wildlife, local cultures and stunning landscapes combine to produce what is often described as the holiday of a lifetime and coupled with celebrity tennis professionals as hoststhis is truly a once in a lifetime experience. The itinerary includes the best Tanzanias National Parks including the Ngorongoro Crater and the Serengeti which are home to the Big Five as well as numerous birds and reptiles.

Guests will also join John and Patrick when they visit a traditional Maasai Village to bring good will and cultural exchange and introduce the Maasai youth to the game of tennis as part of a special court dedication.

Travelers will enjoy African hospitality while staying at luxury lodges such as the Four Seasons Serengeti and the Gran Melia. This bucket list tour package includes all gourmet meals on an all-inclusive basis, domestic air, almost daily Safari game drives in the Serengeti and Ngorongoro Crater, a welcome reception hosted by the President of Tanzania, tennis themed activities and memories to last a lifetime.

Tennis fans will not want to miss this historic moment in tennis history. This is a once-in-a-lifetime expedition to one of the most majestic landscapes on the planet with tennis legends.

To learn more or join the tour, please visit: https://insiderexpeditions.com/mcenroe.

For Official Rules and entry instructions, including an opportunity to enter without donating, visit fandiem.com/mcenroe. The Sweepstakes will be open through September 13, 2023. *No purchase necessary to enter or win.

About The Johnny Mac Tennis Project

A 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by tennis hall of famer John McEnroe, JMTP (www.jmtpny.org/) introduces tennis to thousands of under-resourced New York City area children, particularly those living in East Harlem and the South Bronx, two communities immediately adjacent to our base at Sportime Randalls Island. Young tennis players face tremendous economic barriers to success. We offer an accessible, funded pathway for student-athletes. JMTP kids are first introduced to tennis as a life-long health, fitness and social activity. For our most dedicated young athletes, JMTP provides a pathway to success through competitive tennis, leading to college scholarships, excellent careers, and, for a few, professional tennis careers and, perhaps in the not too distant future Grand Slam titles!

About Asante Youth Foundation

At Asante Youth Foundation (https://asanteyouthfoundation.org), our mission is to empower young people in Tanzania by advocating for their rights, building their capacity, and creating awareness around sustainable development practices. We believe that by investing in the education and training of young people, we can create positive change in Tanzania and inspire a brighter, more sustainable future for all.

About Fandiem

Fandiem is a digital fundraising platform that harnesses the power of the fan community to do good in the world. With their donation to a selected nonprofit, fans are entered to win once-in-a-lifetime experiences and prizes from their favorite artists, festivals, athletes, and creators. These are the opportunities that were previously available only to a select few but through Fandiem are awarded to the everyday fan at the heart of the community.

The Fandiem Foundation is a project of The Giving Back Fund, a national 501c3 organization that encourages and facilitates charitable giving. The Giving Back Fund grants donation proceeds to each campaign’s partner nonprofit. For more information on Fandiem visit www.fandiem.com.

About Insider Expeditions

Insider Expeditions is a premier travel company that curates and hosts one-of-a-kind experiences for groups and individuals on all seven continents. Our extensive global network from presidents to poets, prestigious universities to pioneering explorers, superstar artists to high impact non-profits enables us to create genuinely unparalleled voyages to the most remarkable corners of our planet.

Our trips range from educational journeys for leading universities, to business delegations for Fortune 500 companies; from mission-driven expeditions with non-profits to creative brainstorming journeys for entrepreneurs; from wellness and yoga retreats to extraordinary family reunions; from creative workshops with artists, to musical or sports adventures with celebrities.

