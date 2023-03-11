Notable Couples Therapist Shares Relationship Advice

Dumbroff discussed the different types of patterns found in relationships as well as some triggers. Dumbroff explained, “When you see yourself going into the same habitual cycles, do something different. We already know this behavior is not useful.”

Additionally, Dumbroff elaborated on common sexual issues between partners, The most common reason couples come to sex therapy is discrepant desire, one person wants sex more than the other, and she offered insight on how she addresses these issues with them.

To listen to the podcast, please click here: https://mrspirituality.com/wendi-dumbroff/

Wendi L. Dumbroff is a Licensed Professional Counselor in private practice in Madison, NJ, where she specializes in individual, family, couples, and sex therapy. She is a highly trained couple and sex therapist who provides a safe, non-judgmental, and sex-positive environment.

Dumbroff has extensive experience counseling individuals, families, and couples, around many different matters including; infidelity, lack of communication, depression, anxiety, and all aspects of sexual issues. Highly intuitive, she honors the perspectives of each person in the room; she deeply believes therapy is a very courageous choice and a key to understanding un-useful patterns, which repeat in relationships.

Additionally, Dumbroff is a certified teacher of mindfulness and meditation which are skills she brings into her therapy practice. To see more of Wendis media coverage, please click: Wendi in the News | Wendi Dumbroff Therapy

For more information, please contact Wendi Dumbroff at wendidumbroff ( @ ) gmail dot com or at (973) 937-8651 dot

Media Contact:

Amy Delman

Amy Delman Public Relations, LLC

201.563.4614

amydelmanpr ( @ ) verizon dot net

###