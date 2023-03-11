Air-Weigh On-Board Scales Announces “QuickWeigh”-Ride Suspensions

Air-Weigh is pleased to announce the release of “QuickWeigh,” an on-board weighing system for air-ride suspensions on tractors or trailers. QuickWeigh is an app driven digital PSI gauge out of the box, which easily converts to a scale with single and dual point calibration. This ruggedized weighing solution by Air-Weigh is packed with value, easy to install, and aggressively priced. It is also Bluetooth® enabled and users can download the QuickWeigh-Scale app and view PSI and weight data on any smart device. Available on both iOS and Android.

Highlights Include:

· Made in USA

· PSI Digital Gauge or Scale

· PIN Protected Single and Dual Point Calibration

· App Driver OTA (Over-the-Air) Updates

· Ruggedized and Weather Resistant

· Waterproof Rated IP67

· View Weight Data in Pounds or Kilos

· Pressure Resolution 0.1 PSI

“I’m very excited about the release of QuickWeigh, and the feedback we’ve received from drivers so far is incredible. They are thrilled to be able to view weigh data on an app without ever leaving the cab and can stop wasting their time making trips to in-ground scales,” said Steven Dwight, Vice-President of Sales & Marketing at Air-Weigh. “What’s surprising to me is how QuickWeigh has already become standard on some trailer OEMs, and the number of dealers placing sizable orders this early in the release.”

Off the shelf and economically priced, QuickWeigh is designed for any fleet type or size using air-ride suspensions. The full retail-ready box for QuickWeigh is fully packed with everything needed for installation including interface cable, connectors, power cable, optional installation bracket, airline, brass fittings, hardware kit, zip-ties, installation & user guide, quick start guide and warranty card. Made in USA quality and backed by our 3-year limited warranty. An optional ABS T-Breakout kit is also available.

QuickWeigh is available by visiting our website at www.air-weigh.com, through the Air-Weigh approved dealer network, or by calling 1-888-459-3444.

About Air-Weigh:

Air-Weigh is an On-Board Scale manufacturer of innovative and technological weighing solutions for trucks, tractors, trailers, front-end loader refuse vehicles and more for mechanical and air suspensions. Based in Eugene, OR, Air-Weigh brands include LoadMaxx, LoadMaxx Plus, QuickLoad, QuickLoad Plus, QuickWeigh and BinMaxx. For more information: www.air-weigh.com.