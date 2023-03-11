Hong Kong – HKSAR Government receives report on mistake made when national anthem is played

HKSAR Government receives report on mistake made when national anthem is played *******************************************************************************



​The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government today (March 10) afternoon received a preliminary report submitted by the Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China (SF&OC) on the mistake made by the organiser for playing the incorrect music as the National Anthem at the Ice Hockey World Championship on February 28.

The HKSAR Government will examine the report in a serious manner and discuss in detail follow-up actions with the SF&OC.

The HKSAR Government reiterates its strong disapproval of the mistake made when the incorrect music was played as the National Anthem. The HKSAR Government will not tolerate irregularities and will definitely set out punishment.