Top Agents from The Litchfield Company – Lachicotte Office Named to the Christie’s International Real Estate 2023 Masters Circle

The Litchfield Company – Lachicotte Office, an affiliate of global luxury real estate network Christie’s International Real Estate, is proud to announce that several of its agents have been named to the Christie’s International Real Estate 2023 Masters Circle. Introduced in 2019, the Masters Circle designation is awarded each year to a select group of top-performing agents within the Christie’s International Real Estate network. Each agent is nominated by their brokerage and must meet rigorous standards for luxury sales volume, client service and a commitment to professional excellence in real estate.

The Masters Circle class of 2023 includes over 200 agents that represent more than $10 Billion in annual sales, with market expertise ranging from waterfront, equestrian, mountain and ski properties to vineyards, new developments, urban luxury, and private islands. This year’s The Litchfield Company – Lachicotte Office inductees are:

· Nancy Siau

· Christy Whitlock

· Teresa Cagle

Masters Circle agents enjoy exclusive benefits through the Christie’s International Real Estate network, including dedicated networking and professional development events, branded graphics for use in marketing, a personalized landing page on ChristiesRealEstate.com, and enhanced marketing on the Christie’s International Real Estate home page for qualifying properties.

In addition, members gain access to a private communication portal that allows them to market properties to other Masters Circle agents around the world, and to share best practices and strategies for success. The portal is a proprietary technology developed by Christie’s International Real Estate.

“Our 2023 Masters Circle class represents the best in luxury real estate around the world, bar none. These agents are considered the foremost experts in their respective markets, and each has an unwavering commitment to client service. We’re incredibly proud to have them in the Christie’s International Real Estate network, and we look forward to their continued success,” said Chris Lim, president of Christie’s International Real Estate.

“I am very honored to continue my Masters Circle membership since 2019 and excited about networking with the best luxury agents in the world! I look forward to the exciting marketing opportunities that Christie’s now offers since being purchased by @Properties.” -Nancy Siau

“It is a prestigious honor to be in the Masters Circle with so many talented, hard-working Realtors. I could not have imagined this after only four short years in the business. With this distinction the sky is the limit!” ​-Christy Whitlock

“What a honor and blessing to be affiliated with such an amazing company. I am truly thankful to be honored with this destination.” -Teresa Cagle

“Nancy, Christy, and Teresa all understand that luxury is not a price point, it’s a way of service. As professionals they go beyond what is expected of them as Luxury Realtors.” –Kathy Besse, Managing Broker

About Christie’s International Real Estate

Christie’s International Real Estate has successfully marketed high-value real estate around the world for more than 30 years. Through its invitation-only Affiliate network spanning nearly 50 countries and territories, Christie’s International Real Estate offers incomparable services to a global clientele at the luxury end of the residential property market. For more information, please visit christiesrealestate.com.