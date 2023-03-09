Otteson Shapiro’s Steve Shapiro Listed in Colorado Super Lawyers® 2023

Otteson Shapiro announced today that Managing Partner Steve Shapiro has been named to the 2023 list of Colorado Super Lawyers.

Shapiro is listed in Colorado Super Lawyers for his work in Insurance Coverage. He has been named to Colorado Super Lawyers every year since 2010.

The list, compiled annually by Super Lawyers magazine, features attorneys in each state, from more than 70 practice areas, who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The patented selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations.

The result is a comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys. The final published list of Colorado Super Lawyers represents no more than five percent of the lawyers in the state.

