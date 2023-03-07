Hong Kong – DH announces inspection of false ceiling at CHP Infection Control Branch working room

DH announces inspection of false ceiling at CHP Infection Control Branch working room *************************************************************************************



The Department of Health (DH) today (March 7) announced that during a routine maintenance inspection of the false ceiling area, concrete pieces were found left inside the false ceiling area in a working room of the Infection Control Branch of the Centre for Health Protection (CHP) at the CHP building. The concrete pieces have not damaged the false ceiling or fell further into the room due to proper holding capacity of the false ceiling. No visitors have stayed in the room recently and no casualty was reported. The DH is actively following up on the situation.

The room is located at the ground floor of the CHP building at 147C Argyle Street, Mong Kok. Government engineering staff carried out routine maintenance inspection at the false ceiling area and air conditioning system on March 3 and found four pieces of concrete, with the biggest one sized at about 0.65 metres by 0.45 metres, inside the false ceiling area. Owing to proper holding capacity of the false ceiling, all of the concrete pieces did not fall into the room.

Upon learning of the incident, the DH has contacted the Architectural Services Department (ArchSD) immediately for an urgent inspection and maintenance, also requested a thorough inspection by the ArchSD against the ceiling of all DH’s premises located in the building. It is noted today that the inspection work against relevant floors of the building has been initially completed and no concrete pieces have been found. Thorough inspection is expected to be completed by this week.