Hong Kong – A woman holding charged with assisting an offender

A woman holding charged with assisting an offender



Police today (March 7) laid a holding charge against a 29-year-old woman with one count of assisting an offender.



The woman was arrested today in suspected connection with a murder happened in Tai Po, in which a 28-year-old woman died.



The case will be mentioned at Kowloon City Magistrates’ Courts tomorrow (March 8) morning.



Active investigation by the Regional Crime Unit of Kowloon West is underway.