Hong Kong – A woman holding charged with assisting an offender

Mar 7, 2023 | International

A woman holding charged with assisting an offender

     Police today (March 7) laid a holding charge against a 29-year-old woman with one count of assisting an offender.
      
     The woman was arrested today in suspected connection with a murder happened in Tai Po, in which a 28-year-old woman died.
      
     The case will be mentioned at Kowloon City Magistrates’ Courts tomorrow (March 8) morning.
      
     Active investigation by the Regional Crime Unit of Kowloon West is underway.