Hong Kong – Labour Department brings prosecutions regarding collapsed tower crane accident on Anderson Road in Sau Mau Ping

Labour Department brings prosecutions regarding collapsed tower crane accident on Anderson Road in Sau Mau Ping



Regarding the fatal work accident that happened on September 7 last year at a construction site on Anderson Road, Sau Mau Ping, the Labour Department (LD) has completed its investigation.

At the time of the accident, a tower crane suddenly collapsed and fell onto nearby temporary container offices, resulting in the death of three male workers and injuries to six male workers. A brief of the accident is in the Annex.



Having consulted the Department of Justice, the LD has initiated a total of 67 prosecutions against the relevant duty holders (including the relevant contractor, subcontractors and individuals) under the Factories and Industrial Undertakings Ordinance (Cap. 59) and the Occupational Safety and Health Ordinance (Cap. 509).



The LD’s spokesman said, “The LD will not tolerate illegal acts, and will strictly enforce the law and do its utmost to protect the occupational safety and health of employees.”



To further enhance the awareness of the industry towards the safe use of tower cranes, the LD last year launched multiple special inspection exercises, targeting all construction sites using tower cranes in Hong Kong and relevant construction sites under the contractor involved, to deter unsafe work practices. The LD also sent advisory letters to major construction industry associations, workers’ unions and professional bodies, reminding them of the crucial points in the safe use of tower cranes. In addition, the LD held a meeting with the tower cranes industry, reminding them to comply with the relevant safety legislation and code of practice when using and carrying out erections, height alterations, and dismantling operations of tower cranes.

The LD takes this opportunity to remind contractors and employers once again that they should provide plant and systems of work that are safe and without risk to health to safeguard the work safety of construction workers. Employees should also co-operate with their employers, adopt all safety measures and use the provided personal protective equipment properly to avoid endangering their own work safety and that of other workers.