Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing woman in Ngau Tau Kok (with photo)

Police today (March 6) appealed to the public for information on a woman who went missing in Ngau Tau Kok.

Fung Wan-sze aged 42, went missing after she left her residence on Wang Kwong Rd on February 27. Her family made a report to Police yesterday (March 5).

She is about 1.55 metres tall, 50 kilograms in weight and of thin build. She has a round face with yellow complexion and long black curly hair. She was last seen wearing a pink sweater, white short skirt and white sport shoes.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing woman or may have seen her is urged to contact the Regional Missing Persons Unit of Kowloon East on 3661 0316, or email to rmpu-ke-2@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.