Hong Kong – Import of poultry meat and products from Rapla County of Estonia suspended

Import of poultry meat and products from Rapla County of Estonia suspended **************************************************************************



​The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department announced today (March 6) that in view of a notification from the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) about an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in Rapla County of Estonia, the CFS has instructed the trade to suspend the import of poultry meat and products from the area with immediate effect to protect public health in Hong Kong.

A CFS spokesman said that Hong Kong has currently established a protocol with Estonia for the import of poultry meat but not for poultry eggs. According to the Census and Statistics Department, no poultry meat was imported into Hong Kong from Estonia last year.

“The CFS has contacted the Estonian authority over the issue and will closely monitor information issued by the WOAH and the relevant authorities on the avian influenza outbreak. Appropriate action will be taken in response to the development of the situation,” the spokesman said.