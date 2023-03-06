Hong Kong – SED to visit Dongguan, Guangzhou and Shenzhen

SED to visit Dongguan, Guangzhou and Shenzhen *********************************************



The Secretary for Education, Dr Choi Yuk-lin, will depart on Wednesday (March 8) for Dongguan, Guangzhou and Shenzhen to learn about their education development and the study life of Hong Kong students on the Mainland. She will lead a delegation to inspect the arrangements for Mainland study tours of the senior secondary subject of Citizenship and Social Development (CS) from March 9 to 10.



During the visit, Dr Choi will meet representatives from the Department of Education of Guangdong Province and students studying in Mainland higher education institutions. She will also visit schools for Hong Kong children and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou). In addition, she will lead a delegation to visit the destinations of CS study tours in Guangzhou and Shenzhen to prepare for the CS Mainland study tours to be launched next month.



Members of the delegation include the Permanent Secretary for Education, Ms Michelle Li, Deputy Secretary for Education, Ms Teresa Chan, and more than 20 representatives from the education sector.



​ Dr Choi will return to Hong Kong on the evening of March 10. During her absence, the Under Secretary for Education, Mr Sze Chun-fai, will be the Acting Secretary for Education.