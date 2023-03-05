Hong Kong – Police appeal to the public not to take part in, advertise or publicise any unauthorised assemblies

Police appeal to the public not to take part in, advertise or publicise any unauthorised assemblies ******************************************************************************************



Police today (March 4) received a notification from an organisation that a public order event on Hong Kong Island scheduled tomorrow (March 5) would not be held. The Letter of No Objection issued to the organisation therefore has become invalid.



Any persons who continue to assemble in the relevant locations tomorrow would be considered participating in an unauthorised assembly, and may commit the offence of “taking part in an unauthorised assembly” in accordance with the Public Order Ordinance, and on conviction, shall be liable to a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment; advertising or publicising an unauthorised assembly is liable to a maximum penalty of 12 months’ imprisonment.



Police appeal to the public not to take part in, advertise or publicise any unauthorised assemblies. In the interests of national security, public safety, public order and other concerns, Police have the duty to adopt various appropriate measures to prevent any unlawful activities. Police will deploy adequate manpower in relevant locations on the day and take resolute enforcement actions.