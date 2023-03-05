Hong Kong – Fresh water supply to north-east area of Kwai Chung district and Kwai Shing Circuit area resumed

Fresh water supply to north-east area of Kwai Chung district and Kwai Shing Circuit area resumed ******************************************************************************************



The Water Supplies Department (WSD) announced that the emergency repair works in relation to the water main burst at Lei Shu Road was completed. The fresh water supply to north-east area of Kwai Chung district and Kwai Shing Circuit area has resumed from 7.45am today (March 5).

The WSD deployed six water wagons and 100 water tanks to the affected areas to provide emergency temporary water supply during the fresh water suspension.

For enquiries, members of the public can call the WSD enquiry hotline at 2824 5000.