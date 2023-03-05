Hong Kong – Hospital Authority to issue electronic medical certificates from tomorrow

Hospital Authority to issue electronic medical certificates from tomorrow *************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:

​The spokesperson for the Hospital Authority (HA) reminded the public today (March 5) that starting from tomorrow (March 6), all medical certificates (commonly known as sick leave certificates) issued by the HA will fully adopt a digital signature with an electronic version, to replace the traditional manually signed paper certificates.

The electronic medical certificate will adopt a digital signature without requiring a doctor to sign manually. The digital signature is of the same legal effect as a traditional manual signature. Same as the manually signed traditional paper medical certificate, the digitally signed medical certificate will include the patient’s name and the information relevant to the consultation. There will be an encrypted QR code on the electronic medical certificate. By scanning the QR code and inputting the patient’s name and sick leave date, the electronic medical certificate can be verified.

The electronic certificate will be automatically stored in “My Record” under the HA mobile application HA Go feature “MyHealth” (see Annex). Patients can use it for a sick leave application or as a proof of consultation. For those patients issued with an attendance certificate, the electronic version will also be stored in HA Go.

The spokesperson for HA reiterated that the digitisation of the medical certificate is an important milestone in the development of the smart hospital. It streamlines the process of telehealth services so as to enable HA to enhance patient satisfaction. In addition, electronic certificates can reduce the risk of losing the paper certificate. It is easy for patients to access, thus giving patients a better experience.

The HA encourages patients to opt for electronic certificates in the future. However, the HA will continue to print paper medical certificates with a digital signature, and attendance certificates for patients.