StarWind Has Scored Three TrustRadius Winter 2023 Best of Awards: Best Value for the Price, Best Feature Set, and Best Relationship

StarWind has once again proven its position as the leading hyperconverged infrastructure vendor for Enterprise ROBO, SMB, and Edge, receiving recognition from TrustRadius in the Winter 2023 Best of Awards. StarWind HCI Appliance (HCA) and StarWind Virtual SAN (vSAN) were awarded the “Best Feature Set,” “Best Value for the Price,” and “Best Relationship” for Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) and Software Defined Storage (SDS).

In order to win the awards, each nominated organization was required to obtain at least 10 reviews on TrustRadius in the past year that specifically mentioned their customer support, product feature set, and/or usability. The TrustRadius research team conducted additional vetting through textual review analysis.

About StarWind

StarWind is a virtualization pioneer focused on delivering Software-Defined Storage and Hyperconverged Infrastructure solutions designed to build high-performing, flexible, and resilient IT infrastructures for SMB and ROBO. Founded in 2009, StarWind has spread remarkably over the globe and helped build virtualization infrastructures for hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius delivers the most credible technology decisioning platform, helping buyers confidently make decisions with comprehensive, vetted product information and customer-generated content. Technology providers are empowered to tell their unique stories, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.