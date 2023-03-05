Hazel Selzer Kahan Shares Heart-Wrenching Story of Growing Up Jewish in Pakistan in Memoir “A House in Lahore”

San Diego California, USA – WEBWIRE – Saturday, March 4, 2023

Because my special empathy with Hazel Kahans narrative comes from also being interned during WWII, growing up neither European nor Asian in China, and revisiting my Asian roots much later in life, I find the account of her return to Lahore enchanting. Despite the books title, the reader will decide whether Pakistan was ever truly her home. What a story! Tom Scovel, author of The Year China Changed

Hazel Selzer Kahans A House in Lahore: Growing Up Jewish in Pakistan was displayed by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the 2023 LibLearnX: The Library Learning Experience last January 27-30, 2023, at New Orleans N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, Louisiana.

A House in Lahore: Growing Up Jewish in Pakistan shares the heartbreaking experience of the authors family during their internment by the British government from 1940 to 1946.

In the first part of the memoir, the author shares how their lives changed after they were arrested by the government, labeled as enemy aliens, and transferred first to one and then a second internment camp in British India.

By reading this book, the readers will see the vertiginous sense of lifes fragility of how a persons future can be shattered by prejudice and political upheaval.

Author Bio

Author Hazel Selzer Kahan was born in Lahore in 1939 after her parents fled from Germany and Italy. Hazel and her family spent the years between 1940 and 1946 in British internment camps in India. In 1947, Lahore, the authors cherished home, became part of Pakistan. She lived in Australia and Israel before coming to the United States and pursuing a market research career in New York. She now lives among the woods and vineyards of the North Fork of Long Island where she is a writer, the creator of leafages art, and hosts of two monthly radio interview programs on WPKN radio.