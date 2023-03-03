Introducing the Music of Greg Papa Jones; a One-Man Band

Cleveland, Ohio native Greg Jones looks back at how his life has always been filled with the love of making music. As a young child, Greg started learning drums in the third grade and then switched to other instruments over time with the trumpet being his main instrument in the Shaw High School Band and Orchestra.

In his early 20’s, Greg began songwriting and recording in his friend Bruce’s studio but soon became more involved in the business side of music as he dabbled in concert promotion, including promotion in the early days of rap music, followed by publishing a gospel music magazine nationwide.

But due to family, business and just life in general, Greg’s love for music-making was put on hold… that is until the lock-downs. “I found myself with a lot more free-time and figured I might as well do what I’ve always loved,” states Jones.

So, Greg purchased some basic recording gear (which he had to learn how to operate), dusted off his musical instruments and began to; “just let the music come out of me. It feels good to take the songs from inside my head to becoming a finished recording that can be shared.”

Songwriting, arranging, producing, playing every instrument and singing every part has allowed Greg to take the down time of the recent situation and cultivate his long held true love of music-making as a one-man ensemble. “Although I don’t follow a specific genre, I’d say my songs fit under the Pop/Soul/R&B style as well as Adult Contemporary. Lyrically, I like to sing about social issues, love or dancing-partying and having big fun.

“I’m known as Papa G by my grandchildren so that’s why I call myself Greg ‘Papa’ Jones,” (since the name Papa G was already taken). Each of Greg’s new singles, beginning with his powerful musical message for Freedom, debut release entitled “Live Free-Stay Free” have been released one at a time and are distributed worldwide through over 150 of the top music streaming services including Apple/iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, Pandora as well as through the official site, GregPapaJones.com.

Due to the importance of the message, Greg initially chose to make his song for Freedom a free download to all, through the official site. With his second release, “Together You & Me,” he chose to make it also available as a free download for a limited time… as is his releases “Way To My Heart” and “Let The Light Shine,” which too, has an up-tempo, pop, soul, dance groove. His fifth release “I’d Really Miss You Girl” is a sultry, melodic ballad with a strong message from the heart. And his newest release “Where You At Girl” is a thumping dance groove… which is also a limited-time free download.

“I’m not trying to get rich or famous through my music… just want to record it… and make my little videos (most shot in Las Vegas), so the grands can say when I’m long gone… ‘Hey, that’s Papa G!’ And, if folks like a tune or two along the way, that’s cool too. Guess it’s never too late to do what you love,” Greg concludes.

Contact:

GregPapaJones Music

Email: KGJmedia@gmail.com

Website: www.GregPapaJones.com