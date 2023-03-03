New Options to Help Your Small Business Go Digital

Limelight Listings, a South Florida-based Digital Agency, is pushing the envelope by offering a new service to help small businesses quickly get back on their feet and digitally revamp during these trying times caused by COVID-19.

The economy is already struggling. More and more small business owners are being forced to part ways with their businesses. Becoming a digital business seems to be the only option for small businesses to stay afloat. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, businesses with fewer than 20 employees represent about 64% of all U.S. businesses and 49% of all U.S. employment. In order to meet new digital demands, small businesses must invest in technology and learn new skills to stay competitive and adapt to rapidly changing consumer and customer demands.

Experts at Limelight Listings know how hard it can be to stay on top of technology. Some clients probably bought a computer when they started their business, but didn’t use it after installing a few word processing programs. Now, business owners wonder why customers aren’t finding them online. Clients may think creating a website for a small business is out of reach financially. Or maybe they don’t have the technical know-how to develop and maintain a website. For the first time, Limelight Listings offers new options to help overcome these obstacles.

Hosted websites provide a hassle-free way to get online. They even help with custom content creation, including up to four pages containing blog-ready, responsive designs. For the first time, Limelight Listings is offering premium web design for under a four-figure price aiming to help small businesses bounce back in this digital world.

Limelight Listings has been getting calls about this for a long time. Officially, these changes have been implemented to ensure every business owner qualifies for a professional website design without taking out a second mortgage.