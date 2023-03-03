Edward R. Lipinski to Sign Copies of his Modern Horror Book at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

San Diego, California – WEBWIRE – Thursday, March 2, 2023

Edward R. Lipinski will be signing copies of his horror book at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books.

Horror books enthusiasts will be delighted to meet Edward R. Lipinski at his book signing event on April 22, 2023, from 3:00 PM 4:00 PM PST, at self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnets exhibit booth #225 for the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. Edward will sign copies of his book Werewolf On Madison Avenue.

The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, which will take place on April 22-23, 2023, at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, USA, is a fantastic opportunity for authors to meet with readers and other writers while promoting their books. Visitors will enjoy exploring and participating in the planned events, including book signings, poetry readings, and imaginative storytelling. Every book enthusiast will find something at the L.A. 2023 Times Festival of Books.

Werewolf On Madison Avenue opens with a satirical look at an advertising business and the eccentric characters working there. One of its most promising employees is Jeff Foxlove, an advertising copywriter. Jeffs life is a bed of roses until an evil curse of lycanthropy infects him while on vacation in a Yucatan jungle. Can he work his day job and be a werewolf on the night of the full moon?

Werewolf On Madison Avenue is not a regular werewolf horror story. The book impeccably intertwines humor in its gripping, unsettling, and utterly chilling plot. Avid readers of classic paranoia tales or modern pandemic-set novels will fancy adding Edwards book to their reading list.

Meet Edward R. Lipinski at his book signing session on April 22, 2023, from 3:00 PM 4:00 PM PST, at ReadersMagnets exhibit booth #225 for the 2023 L.A. Times Festival of Books. Grab a copy of Werewolf On Madison Avenue, now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and ReadersMagnet Bookstore.

Author

Edward R. Lipinski has worked in publishing and advertising for over 40 years. He has worked as an art director, graphic designer, illustrator, and writer. Edward wrote and illustrated the home improvement column for The New York Times for over five years. He is the author of Pucasso, The Cat Who Wanted To Be An Artist, a childrens book, The New York Times Home Repair Almanac, and Tiling: The Installation Handbook. Werewolf on Madison Avenue is his debut novel.

Werewolf On Madison Avenue

Author | Edward R. Lipinski

Genre | General Fiction/ Humor/ Horror

Publisher | ReadersMagnet LLC

Published date | December 29, 2022