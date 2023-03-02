XANES, a new electronic music label, is set to host its first show in Nairobi’s underground club

XANES is dedicated to discovering and promoting the best in underground electronic music, with a focus on fresh and innovative sounds that push the boundaries of the genre. The label was founded by a group of like-minded DJs, producers, and music lovers, who are passionate about bringing new and exciting sounds to the masses.

The label’s first show will feature a lineup of up-and-coming artists from the local scene.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing our vision for XANES to life with our first event,” said Munyasya, the label’s founder. “We believe that electronic music is at its best when it’s pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, and we’re excited to be working with some of the most exciting artists in the scene to create a night that will be truly unforgettable.”

The XANES team is already planning future events and releases, with a focus on promoting emerging artists and innovative sounds. They are committed to building a community around their label and creating an inclusive space for music lovers from all walks of life.The labels first show promises to be a must-see event for anyone who loves electronic music.

Tickets for the XANES launch party will be available from March 3rd .For more information about the label, upcoming shows, and new releases, visit the XANES website or follow the label on social media.

