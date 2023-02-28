OpenVault Packs Innovation, Expertise for Americas Road Trip

At the ACA Summit in Washington, DC (February 28 March 2), Andina Link in Cartagena, Columbia (March 6-9), and Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies in Denver (March 14-15) OpenVault will show how its products are filling key needs for the industry improvement of visibility into service provider networks; automation of management functions; and increased upstream and downstream capacity. Among the highlights:

Joe Lancaster, Chief Strategy Officer for OpenVault, will speak on “Embracing Next-Gen Networks and the Cloud” on Wednesday, March 15 from 11:10 a.m. until Noon during the Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies event. Other panelists will include Breezeline’s Jeremy McMasters, Cox’s Jeff Finkelstein, WOW!’s Blair Day, Alianza’s Dag Peak, and SCTE’s Chris Bastian.

OpenVault will show how its revolutionary Capacity Booster product uses closed-loop automation to continually monitor every channel and modem in the network, unlocking upwards of 40% more capacity, particularly in DOCSIS 3.1 networks. The goal of Broadband PMA is to optimize the amount of data that can be transferred on a channel in a given amount of time based on real-world plant conditions.

OpenVault will also show how its Traffic Analyzer can provide broadband operators with more granular insights into the sources of broadband traffic, enabling better business and technology decisions.

“With subscribers’ average monthly usage likely to approach 650 GB by the end of this year, broadband providers need to be laser-focused on ensuring that networks operate at peak performance,” said Keith Broach, Executive Vice President, Global Sales for OpenVault. “By helping the industry understand the sources of traffic, providing the tools to manage it, and enabling increased availability of bandwidth, we can help our customers ensure the best possible experiences for their subscribers.”

OpenVault will be Booth 13 at ACA Connects and Booth M62 at Andina Link. To book a meeting, contact: ltrudeau ( @ ) openvault dot com dot

