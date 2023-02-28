Hong Kong – HKETO, Brussels supports Hong Kong designers during Paris Fashion Week (with photos)

HKETO, Brussels supports Hong Kong designers during Paris Fashion Week (with photos) ************************************************************************************



The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Brussels (HKETO, Brussels) supported a networking event for the fashion business during Paris Fashion Week in France on February 28 (Paris time).

The event was organised by the Fashion Farm Foundation (FFF) to promote Hong Kong’s talents to guests from different parts of the world, including editors, buyers and designers in the field of fashion.

In her address to the guests, Deputy Representative of HKETO, Brussels Miss Grace Li, highly praised the craftsmanship and use of technology which could be seen in the designers’ work. She said, “The collections being showcased resonate with the concerns of our time, such as sustainability, inclusivity and new ways of expressing diversity and individuality.” She also added, “The open, vibrant and cosmopolitan environment of Hong Kong is ideal for nurturing new talents. The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government is committed to provide more support for fostering development in creative sectors.”

Miss Li also mentioned the launching of the “Hello Hong Kong” Campaign. She emphasised that Hong Kong is back on the international stage, and is ready to receive guests from all around the world. She highlighted two fashion-related events and invited friends from other places to visit Hong Kong.

The FFF is a non-profit organisation founded in 2012 by a group of passionate fashion entrepreneurs and fashion educators in Hong Kong to promote Hong Kong fashion globally. It aims to build synergy among Hong Kong-based fashion designers, cultural practitioners, industry experts and retailers. By participating in Paris Fashion Week, the FFF enhances international exposure for Hong Kong fashion designers. This season, the FFF brought eight Hong Kong labels to Paris Fashion Week, which is being held from February 28 to March 8.