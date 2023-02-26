Poet Raymond Quattlebaum Touches Our Heart and Soul with Book “The Color of Love”

New York, NY – WEBWIRE – Saturday, February 25, 2023

Poetry is not only an outlet to express ones feelings; it is also a way to touch the lives of others. It can inspire, influence, build faith, or spread hope. Perhaps, this is why African American poet, Raymond Quattlebaum found his passion in writing poetry. Since his teenage years, he has written a vast number of poems. To share it to the world, he compiled them and has so far, published two wonderful books. Among these is The Color of Love.

The Color of Love is a compilation of 38 inspirational poems. While one might assume that it is a book about two people in love, the author wrote it to express praise and gratitude toward God. After all, God is love. Not only that but it actually covers a wide range of topics. In The Color of Love, Quattlebaum includes his poems about injustice, inequality, and other social issues in the collection, which is a great indicator that he, indeed, writes with purpose. He writes to create a positive impact in the lives of his readers.

Through Raymonds poetry, we see even more the importance of faith, and we appreciate the beauty of life.

The beauty of life goes so far, the essence of life are who we are. The forces of life that represent you, and all the things we dream about thats just true. You wouldnt be life if life wasnt you. an excerpt from The Color of Love by Raymond Quattlebaum

Get a copy at https://raymondqpoetry.com/

The Color of Love

Author: Raymond Quattlebaum

Publisher: Your Online Publicist

Published Date: August 2021

Genre: Poetry, Romance, and Love

Target Audience: Teenagers, young adults, and grown ups

About the Author

Raymond Quattlebaumis is an African American and the third oldest son in a family of five. He is 5′ 11″ tall, and his sign is Aries. He lives in the upper Westside in Manhattan, NY. His last name is Quattlebaum, a unique name in both structure and appearance.

He has always had a love for poetry and enjoys working out and listening to music. While he also enjoys partying and clubbing, his passion is poetry. His interest in writing poetry began in public school when he was a young boy growing up in P.S. 84. He remembers writing a poem for his third-grade teacher, Mrs. Albert, who liked it so much that she put it in the schools newspaper. This experience inspired him to continue writing poetry.

As he got older, he read several poems by other poets that moved him, especially in his teenage years. However, it was the singing group Earth, Wind & Fire that inspired him to write more poetry. The way they constructed and worded their lyrics in their music was something he found spiritually divine and beautiful.

Nowadays, he writes as much beautiful poetry as he can and puts it into a book. He believes that love makes the world go round and that The Color of Love is life, inevitably beautiful. He thinks that the essence of who we are is to share energy and unconditional love and to dance in the spiral of life. He believes that we are love, everlasting and beautiful, and that we are life.