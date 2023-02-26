Fidus Jungsturm’s “Sojourn: What Dreams Await: Volume 1” – an Epic Tale of Redemption and Hope in the Far Future

Conshohocken, PA – WEBWIRE – Saturday, February 25, 2023

The world of Sojourn takes readers on a journey of redemption and hope in the far future. Written by Fidus Jungsturm, the first volume of the series takes readers on a roller coaster ride through the lives of Munraito, a Lightbringer, and Haruna Otohime, his fiance.

The first book in the series is set in the far future, in a world where mankinds capacity for evil is no longer contained. Munraitos mission is to purge all those he considers undesirable and create a New Order, all in the interest of keeping his fiance, Haruna Otohime, safe from a relentless enemy.

The story follows Munraito and Haruna as they battle their own demons and fight for their own redemption. Through the power of love and understanding, the pair must come to terms with the past and fight to protect a future they both desire.

Sojourn is a personal triumph of Fidus Jungsturm over adversity, and all of the negativity he had to overcome to reach the point in life that hes currently at. He hopes that the readers of his series come away from it with a greater understanding of occasional bleak, honest truths, because, at least for him, it is better to be told an occasional bleak truth than a comforting lie.

Fidus Jungsturm hopes that people with disabilities, such as autism spectrum disorder, will look at him as an example of what happens when someone puts their mind to something: a disability is no barrier. He challenges readers to hold a mirror up to the world and show the world its own shame, while also illustrating mankinds capacity for evil.

Sojourn: What Dreams Await: Volume 1 is the perfect book for readers looking to explore an epic tale of redemption, hope and understanding. Pick up a copy today and embark on Munraito and Harunas journey of love and redemption.

Get your copy at https://amz.run/6QOZ

Sojourn: What Dreams Await: Volume 1 (Kindle Edition)

Author: Fidus Jungsturm

ASIN: ‎B0763HJJNM

Publication date: ‎October 1, 2017

Language:‎ English

Page numbers source ISBN: 197788203X

About the Author

Fidus Jungsturm is an American blogger, photographer, YouTuber, science fiction, horror and fantasy writer and historian living in Pennsylvania, U.S.A. He is the author of more than 200 manuscripts, including 88 completed titles on Amazon, CreateSpace and Google+. –This text refers to the paperback edition.