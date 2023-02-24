New Children’s Book

This charming picture book follows a young princess and her best-friend dragon as they embark on a quest to bake the perfect scones. With twists and turns, this magical fairy tale is filled with laughter, friendship, and plenty of scones.

Book Information:

Princess Michaela and the Orange Dragon

By Key Burns

Published: September 7, 2022

ISBN: 9798218062750

Pages: 26

Genre: Children’s Book

About the Author:

Key Burns loves working with children and telling stories. Teaching meditation and mindfulness programs to children, she inspires curiosity to awaken creativity and imagination in young people. Inspired by nature, her stories and meditations are shared in classrooms to bring deep and natural peace to children. Inspiring mental inquiry and learning about what awakens their hearts, children develop connection to themselves and to others. Key uses storytelling and oral traditions empowering children to be authentically who they are moment to moment.

