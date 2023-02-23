Home Comfort Inc – Experts at Providing the Highest Quality HVAC Services

Home Comfort Inc. is the premier source of superior heating, cooling and air purification systems in Dallas, OR. They are proud to have over 50 years of combined expertise across their team – providing exemplary services for all customers – both domestic and business sectors alike. Additionally, their certified technicians are specially trained; meaning they can offer a full suite of HVAC solutions with complete confidence!

Home Comfort Inc is a fantastic legacy established in 1954 by Arnold Dalke to become the best heating, air conditioning, and air purification systems supplier. This dream was carried on when Joe and Vicki Flande took ownership while adhering to its founder’s vision. Now Ben Flande, Joe’s son who grew up learning from within this business himself, is actively overseeing management- committing to support local educational institutions and organizations throughout their community continually.

Home Comfort Inc. is proud to provide a wide selection of residential and commercial HVAC services, including repair, maintenance & performance checks, and energy-efficient solutions. Their technicians are certified by the North American Technician Excellence Certification Program. This industry standard ensures all clients receive only top-quality service from highly qualified professionals.

As a professional HVAC company in Dallas, OR, Home Comfort Inc is the go-to source for heating and cooling services. For the first option, they specialize in furnace repair, heat pumps, ductless mini-split systems, geothermal solutions, and boilers. Notably, each product they use is superior quality and offers exceptional efficiency when applied to any home or business space.

With their cooling services, they offer the best in air conditioning technology from Lennox. This top-of-the-line option provides high efficiency and unbeatable protection against summer’s extreme temperatures for your family members, pets, employees, furniture, and electronics! With this element of home or business, you can be sure that everyone is safe and comfortable all season long.

Not only does this organization provide remarkable service, but it is home to the best team of workers for many reasons. It has earned the Lennox Centurion Award multiple years in a row. This immense honor shows they are among an exclusive group of elite professionals. Furthermore, their employees have been widely praised as exceptionally well-trained within their field due to never ceasing efforts towards achieving excellence. This perfectly aligns with their mission of always bringing comfort to their customers through their work.

If you need help with any commercial or residential HVAC needs, contact Home Comfort Inc. Their team of professionals has been helping clients since 1954 and will be more than happy to assist you. Visit their website – Professional Heating & Cooling HVAC Company in Salem, OR (homecomfortinc.com)– for more information about the company and its services, then get in touch today to start enjoying an experienced service backed by years of expertise!

Contact name: Ben Flande

Email: bflande@homecomfortinc.com