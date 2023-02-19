“This is so Needed!”: Almost Two Years in, Non-Profit HomeShare American River Celebrates Dozens of Happy Housemates

In July 2021, interfaith non-profit Placer People of Faith Together launched a powerful, versatile tool to unlock both rental income and naturally-affordable housing throughout the Greater Sacramento live-work area. More than 50 such non-profit supported homesharing programs have been valuably serving their communities throughout the US, some for as long as 50 years. But there was no such service in our region until PPoFT decided to start HomeShare American River.

Almost two years later, non-profit housemate-matching and -support service HomeShare American River (HSAR) has matched up dozens of happy housemates across the region into safe, fair, valuable, and durable arrangements. HSAR makes matches in homes (whether owned or rented) located within an hour’s drive of Roseville, including Nevada City, Placerville, Lodi, Dixon, Yuba City, and Marysville. HSAR provides help for potential “Hosts” and “Guests” throughout the entire arrangement: screening, matchmaking (including facilitating exchanges of household services for lowered rent), and active support/troubleshooting. And while Hosts set the rents they charge, HSAR doesn’t charge them or their Guests anything for its service, including the background checks. Instead, HSAR is entirely funded by the Agency on Aging/Area 4 and a generous private donor, meaning that HSAR is beholden to neither Host nor Guest… just to its social mission to serve both of them equally for as long as they live together.

Since launching, HSAR has made 16 matches from North Auburn to Elk Grove. Matched Hosts and Guests vary widely in age (22-84), rents paid ($550-900, including utilities), income, and walks of life, but all have the most important thing in common: they make “great neighbors down the hall” to each other. And that also means HSAR has effectively created many new units of housing, without hammering a single nail.

As Executive Director and Co-Founder Justin Ellerby says, “Two things tell me that this service can make a dent in a lot of big problems. One: The gratitude and relief I hear from our happily-matched clients. Two: Almost everyone I tell about this service reacts with almost the exact same words: ‘This is SO needed!’”

Potential Hosts, Guests, partners, and supporters can learn more about HSAR at homeshareamericanriver.org/collaborate or by calling (916) 360-0074.