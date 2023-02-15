DNE Helps kdc/one Reach Energy Goals, Reducing Expenditures By $1 Million Since 2015

Energy management services company DNE celebrates a milestone achievement with a muti-national consumer packaging manufacturer — reducing their energy costs by one million dollars over seven years.

With global pollution, increasing energy costs, and political unrest in the news worldwide, sourcing and paying for energy to fuel business operations is top of mind for many. DNE helps North American businesses identify ways to improve their energy procurement strategy by reducing consumption and identifying savings opportunities. Their three-pronged approach — spend less, use less, and harm less — helps their clients gain a more holistic perspective on energy and make well-informed decisions. Applying these principles, DNE helped consumer packaging manufacturer kdc/one reduce its energy costs by one million dollars over the past seven years.

As one of the largest energy management companies, DNE is uniquely qualified to help businesses evaluate their current costs and usage to improve their energy strategies for the future. They closely monitor energy markets and build relationships with suppliers across Canada and the United States to provide their clients with the best options that fit budget requirements. They also assist companies in the efforts to reduce their carbon footprint by utilizing renewable energy sources and purchasing carbon offsets.

“When we began working with kdc in 2015, every location was exposed to different market conditions and had different energy needs and procurement options,” stated Steve Shoiry, co-founder and CRO of DNE. ” Developing a strategy to bring them all together was a challenge that we gladly accepted, starting with the locations where the company could realize the most savings.”

With the help of DNE, kdc reached its goals for reducing its annual energy expenditures, freeing up money to expand into new markets. They have also made progress toward achieving their ESG goals. Beginning in 2018, DNE put its expertise as a green energy consultant to launch a custom 100% renewable energy electricity program for them, which includes harnessing wind energy sources and purchasing renewable energy credits (REC).

“Working with kdc has been a unique opportunity for our team to put all our skills to use on a single project,” remarked Shoiry. “And the results have been tremendously rewarding for us all. Developing a tailored strategy that reduces costs and carbon footprint is amazing for a company as large and spread out as kdc. It illustrates the difference that every company and organization can make in the world.”

DNE is an A+ rated company with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has consistently been recognized as one of Canada’s Best Workplaces since 2015. To learn more about DNE and how their unique approach to energy helps businesses like kdc/one improve their energy management strategy, visit www.DNEResources.com or call 888-631-7977.

About DNE Resources

DNE Resources is an award-winning energy consulting firm. They develop energy strategies for homeowners, businesses, schools, non-profits, and government organizations which enable them to see their energy options.