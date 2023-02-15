Jan Bask Launched a 360-degree Salesforce Admin Training Globally

The programme is built on Salesforce’s Trailhead platform and Open Classrooms’ innovative online training course: students must complete a number of professional projects and learn specific Salesforce skills. Students will also have the opportunity to participate in onsite meetings, hackathons, technical conferences, and field projects.

“We are living in a new economy with an incredible wave of innovation and business opportunity,” says Jan Bask, CEO. “Through the combination of Open classrooms and practicals, we are preparing thousands of people for new job opportunities by providing training in top digital skills recognised globally.” “We are very excited to embark on this new adventure,” he added.

The platform transforms education by offering a unique skills-based approach that is tailored to the individual through a mentoring process. Professional training courses and certification, delivered entirely online, promote professional employability and integration, particularly in future jobs and skills.

