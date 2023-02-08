ThrottleNet Again Named Top Cybersecurity Firm By Small Business Monthly

Small Business Monthly annually highlights area firms that exceed expectations by maintaining a high level of data privacy through top-line products and services for antivirus and malware protection, while providing an escalated approach to the prevention of any type of cyber disaster.

The magazine selects top companies based on responses and comments from clients. ThrottleNet and other highlighted companies appear in the February 2023 edition of the publication. In addition, Small Business Monthly will announce its Best of the Best top cybersecurity firms and recognize the overall #1 company in an upcoming fall edition.

ThrottleNet is dedicated to taking a customized and aggressive approach to cybersecurity. We build a best practices security program based upon the needs of each and every client, said George Rosenthal, President. Each business knows they can be confident that their entire network is highly protected.

Rosenthal added that no client of ThrottleNet has ever had to pay a ransom to retrieve their data. Overall we have saved our clients millions of dollars by thwarting a variety of ransomware attacks over the last several years. Our entire team is excited and honored to once again be recognized as one of the top cybersecurity firms in the St. Louis region.

ThrottleNet pays special attention to ensuring all client cybersecurity and IT service needs are a top company priority. The firm constantly tracks its performance to verify they are meeting the highest levels of customer satisfaction. ThrottleNet has received over 318 Google reviews from happy clients with an average score of 4.9 out of 5.

These are customers who choose to share their experiences working with us, Rosenthal said. Our staff not only helps clients optimize their cybersecurity and improve their business operations but also saves them money. It is why more and more companies are outsourcing all their cybersecurity and technology needs to ThrottleNet.

ABOUT THROTTLENET INC

Ranked as the #1 IT Firm in St. Louis now for seven years in a row by Small Business Monthly, and a top managed service provider in the nation by MSP 501 Channel Futures, ThrottleNet, Inc. didnt become one of the regions top outsourced IT management and security solution providers overnight. The firm has more than two decades of doing things one way. The right way. Whether its Cybersecurity, Managed Network Services (MNS), Virtual CIO, Managed backup, Cloud Computing, Mobile Apps, hardware or more, partnering with ThrottleNet will provide the highest protection for your assets and help you achieve your business goals. https://throttlenet.com

