Panel Discussion on Eastern Flight 401

RodezArt and EAL 401 Tribute Group are pleased to announce a panel discussion on the story of Flight 401, set to take place on Saturday, March 4, 2023, from 1 to 3 pm at HistoryMiami Museum. This event will bring together a diverse group of participants who will share their unique perspectives and experiences related to the tragic event.

The panel will feature Ron Infantino, a surviving passenger who will tell the story of what happened to him and his wife on Flight 401. Benny Benitez, an aviation consultant and specialist, will discuss the events that led to the crash and the subsequent changes in air safety protocols.

Bruce Brockhouse and Al Naranjo, the architects behind phase II of the Tribute Memorial, will also be in attendance. They will provide insights into their design process and the significance of the memorial to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives on Flight 401.

Retired Flight Attendant Linda Cornblit, who was scheduled to work the flight but was pulled off due to labor law limitations, will offer a unique perspective as a flight attendant. The art project curator, George Rodez, will share how he became involved in the project, the selection process for the 12 artists featured in the exhibit, and how he came to title the exhibit “If You Can Hear My Voice…Don’t Light A Match,” which is on view through March 19, 2023 at the Community Gallery.

In addition, selected artists will discuss their artistic interpretation for their model L-1011 aircraft and how they came up with their ideas. The videographer, Erin Brockhouse, will provide insight into her film currently showing at the exhibit, which serves as a backdrop to the story of Flight 401. A Q&A session will follow the presentation.

Join them at HistoryMiami Museum for this panel discussion and gain a deeper understanding of the story of Flight 401 and the impact it has had on the aviation industry and the families and loved ones of those affected by the tragedy.