Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of “If I Had a Heart It Would Break” by Donna Evans

About “If I Had a Heart It Would Break”:

In “If I Had a Heart It Would Break” you are taken on a journey through heartbreak, hope and words of comfort for the future. From a domestic abusive relationship, an emotional rollercoaster to hope and healing, this collection is for everyone no matter where they are on their journey.

This work is available worldwide via Amazon:

Paperback (66 pages)

Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.38 x 21.59 cm

ISBN-13 9781800944862

Kindle eBook ASIN B0BSFY5WF9

Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/HWB

Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023

About the Author

Donna Evans (Phillips) is a writer who dreams to inspire others going through tough times in relationships and life, with a message of hope and encouragement.

She lives in Northern Ireland with her daughter.

