Virtua Consulting Acquires Gravity, an Apple Authorized Service Provider

Virtua Consulting, a leading provider of Apple technology consulting and training services, is pleased to announce they have acquired Gravity, Mid-Missouri’s only Apple Authorized Service Provider. Gravity’s repair and networking services are a valuable addition to the Virtua Consulting family which includes Virtua Computers, an NYC-based Apple consultant, and MyMacMentor, an Apple technology training company.

Virtua Consulting CEO Justin Esgar and President Lauren Antia are thrilled to welcome the Gravity team to Virtua Consulting and excited to bring new faces, opportunities, and offerings to the Virtua family.

Jonathan Sessions from the Gravity team will become Virtua Computers’ new Director of Customer Experience, where he will play a key role in ensuring that all customers have a positive and productive experience with their technology. Sessions is certified with Apple Deployment and Management, Unifi Network Specialist, Ubiquiti Enterprise Wireless Administrator, Click-Up Certified Expert and Addigy Certified Expert. With years of experience working on Apple products and networks, Sessions will bring the Apple ethos to Virtua and its clients.

Gravity Senior Consultant Kyle Huebotter will also join Virtua Computers, bringing a depth of networking knowledge to the team and further strengthening the company’s consulting work. Huebotter is certified Apple Deployment and Management, Unifi Network Specialist, Ubiquiti Enterprise Wireless Administrator, and Addigy Certified Expert.

Gravity’s Apple Authorized Service Provider will continue to be led by Director of Operations Justin Gross with Lead Technician Josh Paquin spearheading repairs on Macs, iPads, iPhones, Apple watches, AirPods, and Beats by Dr. Dre. Gravity’s service and repair center will help Virtua Consulting expand their offerings to both home and business clients.

The Gravity team will join Virtua Consulting’s Director of Technology Luke Hakken, Senior Consultant Kellie Williams, Consultant and MyMacMentor Trainer Samm Robinson, and Consultant Samuel Lumerman.

About Virtua Consulting

At Virtua, we recognize the impact of even the smallest technology decision on internal and external experience. Through our own consultancy, coaching for other IT Pros and a series of annual events and programs, Virtua is leading the revolution to redefine the role of outsourced IT. For more information, visit www.virtuaconsulting.com.

About Gravity

We’re Mid-Mo’s Apple Authorized Service Provider. Our Apple-certified staff is extremely knowledgeable about Apple products. Our technicians have decades of experience spanning every Apple product line, and we can easily repair your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch or Mac computer. We can determine if a problem is hardware-related, and in most cases, facilitate the repair. Otherwise, we’ll assist you in the upgrade or replacement process. We’re the only ones in mid-Missouri certified to repair Apple products, so let us help get your Apple device running properly again. For more information, visit www.gravityrepairshop.com.